Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,408 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Shares of RGEN opened at $149.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.