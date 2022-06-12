Amalgamated Bank Has $10.71 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.49.

NYSE PPG opened at $115.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $178.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

