Amalgamated Bank Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Masimo by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 87,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $23,422,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average is $188.82. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

