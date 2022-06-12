Amalgamated Bank Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 61,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

