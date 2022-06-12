Amalgamated Bank Has $13.35 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

