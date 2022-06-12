Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

