Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 117,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

