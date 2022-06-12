Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $239.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.13.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.