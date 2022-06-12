Amalgamated Bank Purchases 797 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,668,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,317.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.91 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,425.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,515.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

