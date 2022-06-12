Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.65. 87,267,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,697,232. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

