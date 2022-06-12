American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.