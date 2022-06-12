American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.