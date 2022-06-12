Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in May

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AWLIF traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.60. 221,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,645. Ameriwest Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.52 and a fifty-two week high of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.82.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 275 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 placer mineral claims covering an area of 16,940 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

