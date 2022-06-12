Analyzing Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) & Its Rivals

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) is one of 941 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Unicycive Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -113.11% -91.23% Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.34% -9.04%

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -$10.02 million -1.16 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $249.79 million -2.61

Unicycive Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Unicycive Therapeutics. Unicycive Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Unicycive Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors 2548 12231 38364 605 2.69

Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 701.89%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 131.59%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

