Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,629. Andrea Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

