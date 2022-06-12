Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.91. 117,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 176,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the third quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

