ArbitrageCT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $58,346.36 and approximately $55.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,875.37 or 0.99995202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001901 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001794 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Coin Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

