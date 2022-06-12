Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARSMF stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.22. 73,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,132. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.19 and a 12 month high of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.30.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.