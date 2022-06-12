Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ARSMF stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.22. 73,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,132. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.19 and a 12 month high of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.30.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
