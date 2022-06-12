ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE ASA traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 51,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,103. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.