Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Target Price to $9.00

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.24. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

