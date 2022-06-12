Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,267 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121,475 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Global Payments by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.74.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

