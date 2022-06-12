Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,735 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $40.11 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

