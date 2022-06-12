Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $10.76 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

