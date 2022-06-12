Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $19.78 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,230 shares during the quarter. Health Catalyst makes up about 2.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Health Catalyst worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 35.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $295,620 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

