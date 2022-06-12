Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $24.23 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 2.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after acquiring an additional 102,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

CPRT stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

