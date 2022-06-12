Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

NYSE:UNH opened at $484.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.10. The company has a market cap of $454.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

