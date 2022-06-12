Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Balchem by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Balchem by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BCPC opened at $118.97 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

