Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 2.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Cavco Industries worth $28,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.70 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.02.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

