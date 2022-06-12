Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,180 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,180 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Unity Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Unity Software by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on U. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

