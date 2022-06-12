Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of AC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $835.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $47.50.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,779.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,500 shares of company stock worth $534,910. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

