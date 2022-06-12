Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $4,624,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $1,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Athersys by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 339,060 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

