Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Down 2.3%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €89.02 ($95.72) and last traded at €89.02 ($95.72). 91,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €91.08 ($97.94).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

