Automata Network (ATA) Reaches Market Cap of $28.22 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $28.22 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00342982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00413761 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

