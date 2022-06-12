Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 27.5% This Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $559,382.22 and approximately $3,599.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00342086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00439534 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

