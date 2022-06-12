Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Shares Down 1%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 5,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 2,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The company has a market cap of $128.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

