Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the May 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AVVIY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 470 ($5.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.64) to GBX 520 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.67.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

