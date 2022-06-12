AWM Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,700 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

