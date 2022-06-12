AWM Capital LLC Invests $21.63 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 128,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,631,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.79 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.