AWM Capital LLC Invests $261,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after buying an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,569,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after purchasing an additional 156,041 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.