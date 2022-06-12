AWM Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

