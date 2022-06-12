AWM Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.