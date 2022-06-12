AWM Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.2% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

