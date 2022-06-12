AWM Capital LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 221,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $186.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

