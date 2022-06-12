AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock opened at €22.58 ($24.28) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.66. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($29.77).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.