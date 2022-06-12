Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

