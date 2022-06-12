Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in May

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of BNMDF remained flat at $$7.70 during midday trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.
