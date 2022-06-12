BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 249.9% from the May 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 606,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BDORY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 205,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,883. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

