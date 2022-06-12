Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $247.30

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.30 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 230.30 ($2.89). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 231.80 ($2.90), with a volume of 1,021,687 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.91.

In other Banco Santander news, insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($348,370.93).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

