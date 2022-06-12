Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Bancroft Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years.

BCV opened at $19.09 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

