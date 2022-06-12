Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

